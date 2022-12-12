FARGO, N.D. — Boden Skunberg scored 19 points as North Dakota State beat Waldorf 99-54 on Sunday night.
Skunberg shot 7 for 11 from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Bison (3-9). Lance Waddles scored 14 points. Sam Hastreiter hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.
The Warriors were led by Khyle Washington with 10 points and six rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
