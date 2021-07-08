Detroit Tigers (40-47, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (35-50, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-7, 4.36 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (4-4, 6.09 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -138, Tigers +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Detroit will face off on Thursday.

The Twins are 18-25 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .431 this season. Byron Buxton leads the team with a mark of .767.

The Tigers are 19-25 in road games. Detroit's lineup has 94 home runs this season, Jonathan Schoop leads them with 16 homers.

The Tigers won the last meeting 7-3. Michael Fulmer secured his second victory and Robbie Grossman went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Tyler Duffey took his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz leads the Twins with 18 home runs and has 45 RBIs.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 30 extra base hits and 50 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .268 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring), Mitch Garver: (groin).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal), Daz Cameron: (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.