Skubal strikes out 13, wins 10th straight decision as Tigers beat Twins 3-0

DETROIT — Tarik Skubal struck out 13 hitters in seven innings and the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Sunday night.
Skubal (10-2) only allowed one hit — a clean single to right by Ty France in the fifth inning — as he improved to 10-0 with a 1.74 ERA in his last 15 starts. The last double-digit streak in one season by a Detroit lefty was Earl Whitehill's 11-start stretch in 1930.
The strikeouts matched Skubal's career high, last done on May 25 in his 94-pitch shutout against the Guardians.
Chris Paddack (3-7) gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings for the Twins.
The Tigers took a 1-0 lead on Kerry Carpenter's solo homer in the first inning, and he added a RBI triple in the fifth before leaving the game with an apparent leg injury. Riley Greene hit a solo homer in the fourth.
Will Vest pitched the ninth to pick up his 13th save.
Key moment
Skubal struck out eight of the first nine hitters, including seven in a row, before Byron Buxton lifted a fly ball to Riley Greene on the warning track in left. Buxton is 2 for 15 (.133) in his career against Skubal, though both hits have been homers.