SHOREWOOD, Minn. — A water skier is hurt after an accident involving a Hennepin County Sheriff's Water Patrol boat on Lake Minnetonka this weekend.
The sheriff's office said the accident happened around 6:40 a.m. Saturday in the Lower Lake of Lake Minnetonka, south of Gale Island.
The man who was skiing was taken to HCMC. The deputy was not hurt.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office has asked the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office to investigate. No other details were released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Books
Orphaned toddler grows up in shadow of massacre, coronavirus
An infant boy who survived a shooting last year that left his parents and 21 others dead now likes to thumb through picture books and…
National
Pompeo says Trump to take broad action on Chinese software
President Donald Trump plans to take action on a what he sees as a broad array of national security risks presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday.
Variety
Is the five-day office week gone for good?
Most office workers are in no hurry to return to the office full time, even after the coronavirus is under control. But that does not mean they want to work from home forever.
Variety
Wisconsin reports 922 new COVID cases, 1 new death
The daily count of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wisconsin dipped on Sunday as the state added one more death.
Music
Tamar Braxton pays tribute to boyfriend for 'saving my life'
Tamar Braxton is thanking her boyfriend for "saving my life" after her hospitalization last month.