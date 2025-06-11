Skier caught in an avalanche is the second person to die this season on Alaska's Mount McKinley

Nation

JUNEAU, Alaska — A skier died after being caught in an avalanche on North America's tallest peak, officials said Wednesday — the second death of this year's climbing season on Alaska's Mount McKinley.

Nicholas Vizzini, 29, of Washington state and his climbing partner, a snowboarder, triggered the avalanche high on the 20,310-foot (6,190-meter) peak Tuesday while descending a slope, according to a statement from Denali National Park and Preserve.

The top of where the avalanche released was at approximately 16,600 feet (5,060 meters) and ran down to about 15,000 feet (4,572 meters), the park said.

Two mountaineering rangers on the mountain responded within minutes after spotting Vizzini's partner amid the avalanche debris, the park statement said. They were able to detect a beacon signal and find Vizzini, who was mostly buried in debris. The rangers tried lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead early Tuesday evening, the statement said.

Vizzini's body was recovered and transferred to the state medical examiner's office. His partner sustained minor injuries and was scheduled to leave the mountain Wednesday, according to the statement.

Earlier this month, Alex Chiu, a ski mountaineer from Seattle, died from a 3,000-foot (about 900-meter) fall on the mountain's West Buttress climbing route.

The climbing season typically runs from early May to early July. There are about 500 climbers on Mount McKinley currently, the park said.

