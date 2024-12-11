Ski racers, snowboarders challenge sport's governing body to reconsider lucrative investment chance

''We disagree that many of the tasks outlined in the CVC proposal have been completed as part of the FIS global strategy,'' read the athletes/executives letter, which was sent last Friday. ''While there have been improvements in the digital area, there has been a notable lack of progress in most commercial, marketing and product development areas that are critical to grow our sports. This includes growing prize money and other improvements for athletes, which we know is becoming more of an issue for them, especially for certain disciplines.''