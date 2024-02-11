An ice skater portraying the character Belle was injured during a "Disney on Ice" show Saturday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The skater fell at the 11 a.m. show while performing a lift during a pair skating portion of the routine, according to a statement from Feld Entertainment, the company that produces the show.

The performer was taken to a local hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.

Company officials said they appreciated "the well wishes from our fans as our team member recovers."

Shows at Target Center will continue as planned through Sunday.