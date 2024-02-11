An ice skater portraying the character Belle was injured during a "Disney on Ice" show Saturday at Target Center in Minneapolis.
The skater fell at the 11 a.m. show while performing a lift during a pair skating portion of the routine, according to a statement from Feld Entertainment, the company that produces the show.
The performer was taken to a local hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.
Company officials said they appreciated "the well wishes from our fans as our team member recovers."
Shows at Target Center will continue as planned through Sunday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Skater injured during 'Disney on Ice' show at Target Center in Minneapolis
The performer was taken to a local hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.
Outdoors
Anderson: A new idea using old gear to go big across the Iditarod Trail
No stranger to Alaska, Minnesota adventurer plans will keep things vintage from snowmobile to sleeping bag.
Local
Infant found dead at casino hotel near Granite Falls
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
Local
Family: 7-year-old girl 'had pieces of nose, ear and thigh bitten off' in dog attack
The owner has surrendered the five dogs to St. Paul Animal Control.
Variety
David Leventhal, who led Cecil's Deli in St. Paul for more than four decades, dies at 85
Leventhal and his wife, Sheila, owned and operated the Highland Park institution and ensured the family business would pass to his children and grandchildren.