A skateboarder traveling on a dark road north of the Twin Cities was hit by a car before dawn Thursday and seriously injured, law enforcement said.

The collision occurred about 5:40 a.m. in Springvale Township, about 5 miles west of Cambridge on NW. Walbo Drive near 330th Lane, the Isanti County Sheriff's Office said.

The skateboarder, a 26-year-old man from Cambridge, was taken to HCMC with serious injuries, said Sheriff's Capt. John Elder.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Elder said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Deputies arrived and saw the man down in the center of the road with serious injuries. A car with substantial front-end damage stopped close by.

The man was operating an electric skateboard on Walbo Drive "in the traffic lane" and wearing dark clothing when he was hit from behind by the car.

The identities of the skateboarder and the driver have yet to be released.