PORTLAND, Ore. — Mike Meadows made the go-ahead free throws with 8 seconds remaining and Kristian Sjolund had a career-high 20 points as Portland edged Cal Poly 78-77 on Monday night.
Tyler Robertson had 16 points and seven assists for the Pilots (8-3). Meadows added 13 points and Chris Austin had 12.
Trevon Taylor scored a career-high 27 points and had eight rebounds for the Mustangs (3-7). Jacob Davison added 17 points. Alimamy Koroma had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Clippers beat Suns 111-95 in rematch of 2021 West finals
Marcus Morris had season highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 111-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night in the teams' first meeting since the Western Conference finals.
Sports
Jokic just misses triple-double, Nuggets top Wizards 113-107
Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists, and the Denver Nuggets built a huge lead before holding off the Washington Wizards 113-107 on Monday night in coach Wes Unseld Jr.'s return to the Mile High City.
Sports
Coroner to issue brain test results of NFL player who shot 6
A coroner is set to release test results Tuesday for a degenerative brain disease in the former NFL player suspected of fatally shooting six people in South Carolina before killing himself in April.
Sports
Stafford, Donald lead Rams to 30-23 win over Cardinals
From the first play to the last, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams showed they're still a heavyweight in the NFC West.
Sports
Sjolund scores 20 to lead Portland past Cal Poly 78-77
Mike Meadows made the go-ahead free throws with 8 seconds remaining and Kristian Sjolund had a career-high 20 points as Portland edged Cal Poly 78-77 on Monday night.