There are all sorts of traditions associated with pro and college sporting events in Minnesota. While we know them well, the stories about how they came to be can be a mystery. Our series shared the roots of six of those traditions.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
K-State players announce boycott after student's Floyd tweet
Kansas State football players say they will boycott all team activities until administrators create a policy that would allow a student to be expelled for "openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions."
High Schools
USA Football plans return to play for youths in 2020
USA Football has developed a phased approach for the return of youth football this year.The plan is based on phased reopening guidelines from the CDC.…
Vikings
AP source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady
The New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, bringing in the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player to help the team move on from three-time MVP Tom Brady, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Coronavirus
Tracking the sports schedule: Latest on what's returning and when
Here are the latest updates on sports cancellations and postponements, and when the games may begin again.
Golf
Ex-South High golfer Bryn wins Twin Cities Golf Championship
After shooting a first-round 66 on Saturday at Theodore Wirth in north Minneapolis, Yarri Bryn wrapped up the victory at Hastings Golf Club.