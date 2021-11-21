St. Thomas (MN) (2-3) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-3)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas (MN) and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville both look to put winning streaks together . St. Thomas (MN) beat Niagara by nine in its last outing. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is coming off a 69-66 road win over Youngstown State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville's Ray'Sean Taylor has averaged 17.8 points, four rebounds and 2.2 steals while Shaun Doss Jr. has put up 12.6 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Tommies, Anders Nelson has averaged 21.6 points and 4.4 assists while Parker Bjorklund has put up 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Nelson has had his hand in 48 percent of all St. Thomas (MN) field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 28 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tommies. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has an assist on 39 of 76 field goals (51.3 percent) over its previous three outings while St. Thomas (MN) has assists on 40 of 84 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent St. Thomas (MN) offense has turned the ball over on 12.2 percent of its possessions, the fifth-best mark in Division I. 22.5 percent of all Southern Illinois-Edwardsville possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Cougars are ranked 291st, nationally).

