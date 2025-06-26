SiriusXM launches 24/7 pro wrestling channel on July 1

Pro wrestling has gone from a once a week show on SiriusXM to having its own channel.
The satellite radio provider announced Thursday that Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 will take over Channel 156 beginning Tuesday.
Channel 156 has been SiriusXM Fight Nation, which has carried pro wrestling, MMA and boxing shows.
''I couldn't be more excited,'' said Dave LaGreca, the longtime host of ''Busted Open,'' which started as a one-hour weekly show in 2009. ''I really owe it to our fans. They've really been dedicated and asked for this for years. It's a dream come true to actually see it form. And now, it's about to happen.''
''Busted Open'' expanded to five days a week in 2018 before going to six days one year later. It will have a live episode seven days a week from 9 a.m.-noon EDT on the new channel featuring LaGreca with wrestling stars Bully Ray, Mark Henry and Tommy Dreamer.
The show has appealed to fans of both WWE and AEW with video clips of interviews getting plenty of engagement on social media.
The channel's daily lineup will also feature programs from Sam Roberts, Peter Rosenberg, Jonathan Coachman, Natalya and Matt Cardona.
Five nights a week there will be a ''Busted Open After Dark'' program, where fans can call in and react after WWE and AEW shows.