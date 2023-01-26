KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian officials said Thursday that Russia has launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on the country.
Air raid sirens wailed nationwide, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or of the missiles and drones striking targets.
The attacks came after Germany and the United States announced Wednesday that they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, offering what one expert called an "armored punching force" to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as the Russian invasion enters its 12th month.
Israel's high-tech economic engine balks at govt policies
Israel's tech industry has long been the driving force behind the country's economy. Now, as Israel's new government pushes ahead with its far-right agenda, the industry is flexing its muscle and speaking out in unprecedented criticism against policies it fears will drive away investors and decimate the booming sector.
Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man in West Bank
Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest bloodshed in surging violence.
Witnesses say latest ethnic clashes in Ethiopia kill dozens
Witnesses allege that several dozen civilians and fighters have been killed in the latest clashes between Oromo and Amhara ethnic groups in central Ethiopia.
South Korea's capital region weathers snowstorm
Cars slowed and stopped on icy roads and bundled-up commuters gingerly navigated snow-covered sidewalks as a snowstorm swept through the South Korean capital of Seoul and nearby regions on Thursday, extending a frigid cold spell that has the country in its grip.