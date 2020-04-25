Sir John Houghton, a climate scientist and influential figure in the U.N. panel that brought the threat of climate change to the world’s attention and received the Nobel Peace Prize, died on April 15 in Dolgellau, Wales. He was 88.

The cause was complications of the novel coronavirus, according to his granddaughter Hannah Malcolm.

A key participant in the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Houghton was the lead editor of the organization’s first three reports, issued in 1990, 1995 and 2001. With each report, the evidence underpinning global warming and the role humans play in causing it grew more ineluctable, and the calls for international action became more pressing. The group received the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize jointly with former Vice President Al Gore.

Speaking about climate change in 1994, Houghton said that delay served no one. “We should start to do what we can do now and also begin to plan to do more” he said, and “not wait 10 or 20 years till things are more clear.”

In a statement, Gore recalled Houghton as “a critical voice bringing the urgency of the climate crisis to the attention of policymakers.”

“He took seriously the responsibility of scientists to not only produce research,” Gore added, “but also to help ensure that the public world understood the implications of that research.”

Peter Gleick, a climate scientist and member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, said: “He understood earlier than most, and was willing to tell the politicians, that climate change was real and a threat not just to the richer countries, but especially to the poorer ones.”

Religion was central to Houghton’s life. In his autobiography “In the Eye of the Storm” (2013, with Gill Tavner), he said: “It was increasingly clear to me that the universe is God’s creation. As science was the means by which I would be able to explore and describe God’s creative work, I could not see how there could possibly be conflict between science and faith.”

Houghton provided a spark that led to a climate movement within evangelical churches. In 2002, the Rev. Rich Cizik, a U.S. evangelical leader, heard Houghton speak at the University of Oxford in England and had a “conversion on climate change so profound that he likened it to an ‘altar call,’ when nonbelievers accept Jesus as their savior,” the New York Times reported in 2005.

John Theodore Houghton was born in Dyserth, Wales, on Dec. 30, 1931. He graduated from Oxford with a bachelor’s degree in 1951 and a doctorate in atmospheric, oceanic and planetary physics in 1955. He began to teach at Oxford in 1958.

In the 1970s, Houghton worked with NASA on the remote sensing instruments that allowed its Nimbus satellites to explore the Earth’s atmosphere; the instrumentation helped transform the study of weather systems and the environment. In 1972, he became a fellow of the Royal Society, the British scientific society.