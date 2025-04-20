'Sinners' surges past 'Minecraft' to lead box office

NEW YORK — Brand names, not filmmakers or stars, are said to rule the box office these days. But Ryan Coogler's ''Sinners,'' led by twin Michael B. Jordans, proved a bloody exception to modern movie rules, launching with $45.6 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.
''Sinners,'' a Warner Bros. release that cost about $90 million to produce, was a bold gamble on originality — albeit with genre elements — and one of the most bankable American directors in Coogler. The ''Creed'' and ''Black Panther'' director wrote and produced ''Sinners,'' a 1932-set vampire movie about bootlegging brothers (both played by Jordan) who open a juke joint in their Mississippi hometown.
''A Minecraft Movie,'' the year's biggest Hollywood hit, followed close behind in second, collecting $41.3 million in its third week of release. That gave Warner Bros., after a handful of disappointments, an enviable one-two punch at the box office with one original, director-driven movie and one IP-based property.
''A Minecraft Movie,'' which Warner Bros. co-produced with Legendary Pictures, has amassed $720.8 million worldwide in three weeks of release.
Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca, co-chairs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, celebrated the two films' resonance with moviegoers. The studio accounted for a remarkable 64% of the domestic box office for the Easter weekend.
''Movies have the power to transport us to worlds only seen on the big screen, and Warner Bros. Pictures remains committed to bringing singular in-theater experiences to audiences looking for bold movies, both original and those based on beloved existing properties,'' Abdy and De Luca said in a statement Sunday.
But all eyes were on the performance on ''Sinners,'' which Warner Bros. went to extreme lengths to secure. Abdy and De Luca agreed to give Coogler not just a cut of gross ticket sales but ownership of the film after 25 years — a virtually unheard of concession.
But Coogler and Jordan, whose collaborations stretch back to ''Fruitvale Station,'' make up one of the industry's most potent director-actor duos. Reviews (98% ''fresh'' on Rotten Tomatoes) were stellar for ''Sinners'' and audiences, too, were enthralled by its supernatural twists. The film earned an ''A'' CinemaScore from moviegoers.