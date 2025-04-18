‘Sinners,' shot on IMAX film, is a historic first for female cinematographers

Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw didn't realize she was going to make history on ''Sinners.'' The Ryan Coogler film, now playing in theaters nationwide, marks the first time a female director of photography has shot a movie on large format IMAX film.
It was Kodak executive Vanessa Bendetti who texted her the news.
''I smiled at the thought,'' Arkapaw said in a recent interview. ''I felt very proud that Ryan gave me the opportunity.''
The format, a favorite of filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, has gained popularity in recent years — not just with directors but with moviegoers seeking it out as well. Coogler hadn't originally sought it out for ''Sinners'' (he had planned on using 16 mm) until Warner Bros. executive Jesse Ehrman asked him if he'd considered large format, which gives moviegoers more resolution and a shallower depth of field.
''Just from an exhibition sense in this day and age with folks having so much access to streaming and watching so many things on their phones, it's nice to have a format like IMAX that can be an experience you can only experience in the theaters,'' Coogler told The Associated Press.
Coogler and Arkapaw then began a testing process, looking at 70 mm IMAX prints of films like ''2001: A Space Odyssey,'' ''The Hateful Eight'' and ''Tenet'' and consulting with Nolan and his regular cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema. Coogler quickly fell in love with the format and felt it was fitting for the larger-than-life, genre-bending film about vampires, the blues and life in the Jim Crow south in 1932.
''I wasn't surprised that we were exploring large format,'' Arkapaw said. ''We shot ‘Wakanda Forever' on IMAX, but that was digital. We always talked about true IMAX being ... something that you see and you fall in love with.''
Her conversation with Hoytema made her even more excited. The Oscar-winning ''Oppenheimer'' cinematographer told her not to worry about the size or weight of the equipment and to shoot the movie as she would with any other kind of camera.