‘Sinners,' shot on IMAX film, is a historic first for female cinematographers

The profession has come a long way since Arkapaw started exploring cinematography as a career path. It wasn't too long ago that she said she struggled to find many women cinematographers besides Ellen Kuras (''Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind''). And while there are more than there were 20 years ago, there are still barriers to be broken, including an Oscar win. Only three have been nominated: Rachel Morrison (who worked with Coogler on ''Fruitvale Station'' and ''Black Panther'') was the first for ''Mudbound," in 2018, followed by Ari Wegner for ''The Power of the Dog" and Mandy Walker for ''Elvis.''