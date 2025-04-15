'Sinners' mixes blues, vampires and the Mississippi Delta into Ryan Coogler's 1st original film

Though having Jordan as twins was great in theory and even final product, the execution was challenging. On some days, both felt like they were making a movie for the first time. Some scenes were shot traditionally, while others used cutting edge technology called the halo rig that allowed them to digitally place Jordan's head on the body of a double. Jordan might have looked a bit like ''RoboCop'' on set while in the contraption, but the end result is seamless even on unforgiving large format film.