‘Sinners' bites off a phenomenal 2nd weekend as a 20-year-old Star Wars movie takes 2nd place

Horror movies are often one-week wonders at the box office, but Ryan Coogler's''Sinners'' is defying the odds and proving to be true event cinema.
In its second weekend in theaters, ''Sinners'' earned $45 million in ticket sales from theaters in the U.S. and Canada, according to studio estimates Sunday. That's down a miniscule 6% from its Easter holiday launch, the smallest drop in any genre since ''Avatar'' in 2009. Worldwide, ''Sinners'' has now made $161.6 million.
For the industry, the showing proves the film's reach has broadened beyond horror fans to mainstream audiences wanting to see what the hype is about. Last weekend, men made up 56% of the audience. This weekend, the gender divide narrowed to 50/50. Premium large format showings, like the 70mm IMAX screens, are also a big draw. IMAX screens worldwide accounted for some 21% of the second weekend globally, a nearly 9% increase from last weekend.
The original ensemble movie, starring Michael B. Jordan as twins, rode into theaters on a wave of great reviews. And, to be fair, ''Sinners'' isn't simply a horror film: It blends elements of drama, action and musical into its southern gothic milieu.
''That's one of the lowest second weekend holds for an overperforming wide release ever,'' said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. ''It's an absolute phenomenon."
Hollywood expects significant drop off in a movie's second week of release. Even a 50% dip is considered a solid number, baked into the movie math. When it's anything less than that, it's notable.
''You can buy a great opening weekend with marketing, but if a movie doesn't have the goods, it'll drop off," Dergarabedian said. ''There's no greater barometer of success than a second weekend hold like this."
The film was produced by Coogler's Proximity Media and Warner Bros., which handled the theatrical release. After some disappointments earlier in the year, it's the second major win for the studio after ''A Minecraft Movie'' helped energize the box office earlier this month.