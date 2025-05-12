Sinner wins second match back from doping ban at Italian Open

ROME — Jannik Sinner is still regaining his focus on the tennis court after his three-month doping ban.
The world No. 1 overcame a brief lapse during the first set of a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 93 Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong in his second match back on tour in front of his home crowd at the Italian Open on Monday.
Sinner jumped out to 4-1 but then lost his serve twice as De Jong evened the set at 4-4.
There were poor drop shots, an inopportune double fault and other errors from Sinner.
But he regained control with his powerful groundstrokes and big serve and extended his winning streak to 23 matches, dating to October.
Sinner is into the last 16 of his first tournament since he won his third Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January.
In February, Sinner agreed to the three-month ban in a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency that raised some questions, since it conveniently allowed him not to miss any Grand Slams and come back at his home tournament.
The Italian Open is the last big warmup before the French Open starts on May 25.