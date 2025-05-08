Sinner 'not naming names' for messages he did and didn't receive during doping ban

ROME — Jannik Sinner was just as surprised by which fellow players sent him messages of support at the start of his three-month doping ban as those who sent nothing.
The top-ranked player is returning to tennis at the Italian Open this week after his settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency raised questions, since it conveniently allowed Sinner not to miss any Grand Slams and come back at his home tournament.
''At the start of the suspension I received some surprising messages from some players, whereas there were others who I would have expected to hear from that didn't send anything,'' Sinner said. ''But I'm not going to name names.''
The settlement was made after WADA appealed a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency to fully exonerate Sinner for what it deemed to be an accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid in March 2024.
Many fellow pros feel Sinner was treated too lightly and Sinner recently discussed how he didn't really feel comfortable in the locker room and the players' lounge during his run to a second straight Australian Open title in January, noting that ''players were looking at me differently.''
Coach Simone Vagnozzi said that he and Darren Cahill, Sinner's other coach, also sensed the glares.
''When something like that happens I think it's almost inevitable to have everyone looking at you. But there have also been some nice things said,'' Vagnozzi said, highlighting comments he appreciated from Holger Rune's mom, Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev.
In the final month of his ban, Sinner practiced with Jack Draper, Lorenzo Sonego and Rune at his training base in Monaco.