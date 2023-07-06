The Lynx's 0-6 start seemed to cue the word "tank."

Some suspected that top college prospects Caitlin Clark or Paige Bueckers superseded wins in what appeared to be another rebuilding year for coach Cheryl Reeve.

As of late, her team has done a horrendous job of losing on purpose.

Sound the alarms.

Now 8-9, Minnesota collectively outplayed the Indiana Fever offensively in a 90-83 win that extended its winning streak to four games, with minority owner Alex Rodriguez in attendance for his first Lynx game at Target Center since he and Marc Lore first purchased ownership stake last July.

By the time they become majority owners in about a year, Reeve may not need another top pick on her roster.

Rather surprisingly, her Lynx didn't even need much from No. 2 overall pick Diamond Miller to pull off a favorable outcome Wednesday. Miller had one point, three rebounds, two assists and zero field goals in four attempts after three quarters.

Minnesota still led 71-64.

Everyone else picked up the slack. By game's end, Napheesa Collier led the way with a game-high 32 points on 11-of-23 shooting, as Kayla McBride and Lindsay Allen added 21 and 16 respectively. Not to mention: Dorka Juhász was 3-for-6 from the field, Nikolina Milic converted her two field goals and Rachel Banham also snuck in two makes.

The Lynx finished with 20 assists that surely factored into their 46.6% field-goal percentage and 35% three-point percentage.

But Reeve wasn't concerned with Minnesota's offense as much as its 104.2 defensive rating that ranked eighth in the WNBA entering Wednesday.

"You look at the last, I don't know, eight games, where our offensive rating is — we're north of 100, pretty decent," Reeve said pregame. "But our defense remains north of 100. I'm not confident that our defense is going to be able to get it done. We have to play really good offense."

To her players' credit, they contained each Fever player not named Aliyah Boston — which was enough.

The top pick frequented the paint for 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting, with six made free throws in as many attempts. But Boston and her front-court partner, 6-4 forward NaLyssa Smith, were Indiana's only double figure scorers. Smith contributed 18 points, but merely on 8-of-18 shooting.

All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell, who took a 16 points-per-game average into the matchup, had a season-low seven points with just two field goals in 10 attempts.