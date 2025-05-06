Singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine makes her Broadway debut, coming at a 'perfect time'

NEW YORK — Lizzy McAlpine is surrounded by music these days. She's making her Broadway debut in a daring stage musical, and when she retreats to her dressing room, her own songs demand attention.
''When the inspiration hits, I've got to write. I've got to have a guitar there or else I'll go crazy,'' she says. ''I just kind of have to wait for them. I can't really force a song.''
The folk-pop singer-songwriter is following-up last year's release of her third album, ''Older,'' with a role in ''Floyd Collins,'' a musical about life, death and fame. She calls it perfect timing.
''I was starting to feel like I wanted to do something new, and this kind of came at the perfect time. It's the first and only Broadway show that I've ever auditioned for,'' she says.
McAlpine has been building a sonic reputation for raw, stripped-down tracks and intimate, deeply reflective lyrics. Her single ''Ceilings'' went viral on TikTok, and ''Older'' has been hailed by critics.
Broadway made sense for a woman who grew up watching shows in New York and who has an ''ability to infuse each song with character, as if acting,'' the AP said in a review of ''Older.''
''I feel like all of my music has musical theater in it because I have loved theater for so long,'' she says. ''I saw my first Broadway show and I was like 8, and so, it just kind of seeps into my music whether I am conscious of it or not.''
‘In her own world'