Singer Kehlani dropped from Cornell concert for 'antisemitic' sentiments

''In the days since Kehlani was announced, I have heard grave concerns from our community that many are angry, hurt, and confused that Slope Day would feature a performer who has espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos, and on social media," Kotlikoff wrote in an open letter. ''While any artist has the right in our country to express hateful views, Slope Day is about uniting our community, not dividing it."