NEW YORK — Singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York's Long Island, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
The official said Timberlake was expected to be arraigned later Tuesday in Sag Harbor, on the eastern end of Long Island. The official could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
Timberlake's representatives did not immediately return requests for comment from The Associated Press.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local They paid for dental implants that were never completed. Then their Woodbury dentist closed his doors.
More from Star Tribune
Local They paid for dental implants that were never completed. Then their Woodbury dentist closed his doors.
More from Star Tribune
Local They paid for dental implants that were never completed. Then their Woodbury dentist closed his doors.
More from Star Tribune
Local They paid for dental implants that were never completed. Then their Woodbury dentist closed his doors.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Jazz, justice and Juneteenth: Wynton Marsalis and Bryan Stevenson join forces to honor Black protest
Black music traditions such as jazz are central to celebrations of Juneteenth, says civil rights lawyer and jazz pianist Bryan Stevenson.
Business
Ralph Lauren goes with basic blue jeans for Team USA's opening Olympic ceremony uniforms
When Team USA walks with the world's athletes at the Paris Olympics'opening ceremony, they'll be doing so in snappy tailored navy blazers from Ralph Lauren — and blue jeans.
Nation
Singer Justin Timberlake arrested for driving while intoxicated on Long Island, source says
Singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York's Long Island, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
Sports
It's already next season in the NBA, where the offseason is almost nonexistent
In the NBA, it's already next season.
Nation
Brooklyn preacher who boasted of ties to NYC mayor gets 9 years in prison for multiyear fraud
A flashy Brooklyn preacher who has played up connections to New York City's mayor was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison for multiple frauds.