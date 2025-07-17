LOS ANGELES — Singer Connie Francis, whose hits included 'Who's Sorry Now?' and ‘Pretty Little Baby,' dies at 87.
Singer Connie Francis, whose hits included 'Who's Sorry Now?' and ‘Pretty Little Baby,' dies at 87
Singer Connie Francis, whose hits included 'Who's Sorry Now?' and ‘Pretty Little Baby,' dies at 87.
The Associated Press
July 17, 2025 at 11:55AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to 221,000 last week, the lowest level in three months.
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to 221,000 last week, the lowest level in three months.