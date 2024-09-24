Singapore opens its first ministerial graft trial in nearly half a century

Singapore ministers are among the most well-paid in the world. Although the amount involved in Iswaran's case appeared to be relatively minor, his indictment is an embarrassment to the PAP, which prides itself on a clean image. The last Cabinet minister charged with graft was Wee Toon Boon, who was found guilty in 1975 and jailed for accepting gifts in exchange for helping a businessperson. Another Cabinet minister was investigated for graft in 1986, but died before charges were filed.