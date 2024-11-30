Sinani's 22 lead Campbell over Green Bay 72-66

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jasin Sinani's 22 points helped Campbell defeat Green Bay 72-66 on Saturday.
Jasin Sinani's 22 points helped Campbell defeat Green Bay 72-66 on Saturday.
Sinani had eight rebounds for the Fighting Camels (4-4). Cameron Gregory scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Colby Duggan went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.
Anthony Roy led the Phoenix (2-6) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Marcus Hall added 13 points for Green Bay.
Campbell went into halftime ahead of Green Bay 33-27. Sinani put up 12 points in the half. Campbell went on an 18-0 run to take a 51-31 lead with 14:07 left in the half. Sinani scored 10 second-half points.
