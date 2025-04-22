Simone Biles undecided on competing at LA Olympics, says 2028 'seems so far away'

PARIS — Simone Biles is unsure whether she will compete at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.
For now, the most decorated gymnast of all-time has other priorities and is listening to her body, too.
''I'm really trying to enjoy life, to spend time with my husband (Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens), go support him at his games, live my life as a woman,'' she said in an interview with French sports daily L'Equipe published on Tuesday. ''I've accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, it would really have to excite me.''
The 28-year-old American will be in Los Angeles for the Games but does not yet know in which capacity.
''Whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still don't know that,'' she told L'Equipe. ''But 2028 seems so far away, and my body is aging. I felt it in Paris.''
The American gymnast won three gold medals and a silver at the Paris Olympics, taking her career tally to seven Olympic golds and 11 medals overall.
But her body cracked from the strain.
''I went back to the village, I took the elevator and my body literally collapsed. I was sick for 10 days," she said, before recounting another experience. "The other day, we were sprinting in the garden with friends, I had aches and pains for three days. So, I honestly don't know. We'll see.''