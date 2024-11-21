Simone Biles to join Snoop Dogg as a guest mentor for an episode on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

''These are the learning steps: Learn, process, go back in and work,'' she said. ''They all have the vocal talent. It's about harnessing that, knowing when to bring it out and which songs to sing and which genre you fit in. And what you want your legacy to be. This is truly a special show as well as the judging. They don't get to see the physical appearance first. It's all off of ears, listening and putting their craft together as well.''