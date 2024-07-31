Simone Biles and Team USA earn 'redemption' by powering to Olympic gold in women's gymnastics

PARIS — Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Sunisa Lee spent the night before perhaps the biggest gymnastics meet of their lives restless.
There was a tension in the air. They'd all been in the Olympic spotlight before, experiences that left them with medals but also the kind of scars — be they physical, psychological or both — that heal but never really go away.
And here they were in Paris, the leaders of a star-laden U.S. team everyone expected to finish atop the medal stand, and something wasn't right.
In a different time, in a different era, it might have festered. Might have followed them onto the floor at Bercy Arena and into the history books, too.
This is not a different time. This is not a different era. This is now.
So the oldest team the U.S. has ever sent to the Olympics, including a trio that has spent their respective careers breaking barriers about what a female gymnast can and can't do, what they can and can't be, did something they never used to do.