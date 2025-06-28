Simon Wang goes 33rd overall to Sharks, making history as highest-drafted player born in China

LOS ANGELES — Simon Wang became the highest-drafted player born in China when the San Jose Sharks selected him with the first pick of the second round of the NHL draft on Saturday.
Wang's family moved from Beijing to Toronto when he was 12. The 6-foot-5 defenseman surged forward in his development over the past year, showing more than enough potential to entice the Sharks with the 33rd overall selection.
''It's an unreal moment for my family, for hockey in China,'' Wang said. ''Just a really surreal moment, a dream-come-true moment. ... I hope I've inspired a lot of kids back home."
His real name is Haoxi Wang, but he plans to go by Simon during his hockey career because ''it's simpler for North Americans,'' he said.
Wang is only the third Chinese-born player ever drafted by the NHL, but he knows he won't be the last. Kevin He was drafted 109th overall by the Winnipeg Jets last year, and Andong Song was chosen 172nd by the New York Islanders in 2015.
''Hopefully one day my record will get broken again,'' Wang said. ''Someone will go in the first round, even top 10. I think there will definitely be someone that's going to make a huge impact on the game.''
Wang aspires to be an imposing two-way defenseman in the mold of Victor Hedman or Colton Parayko, but he had little draft buzz until the start of last season, when teams began to take notice of his rapidly developing skills. He soon joined the OHL's Oshawa Generals and got even more exposure during their playoff run.
''Seeing so many scouts in the Junior A barn, it just started hitting me,'' Wang said. ''The summer before the season, I thought I was going undrafted, to be honest with you. But it happened for a reason, and I worked so hard for this. I deserve to be here.''