Simon Nemec scores in 2nd OT to lift Devils past Hurricanes 3-2 in Game 3

Mercer pushed the Devils' lead to 2-0 at 1:17 of the third period after Andersen made a pad save to deny Jesper Bratt's driving attempt. With the goalie out of position, Mercer went behind the net to get the puck and brought it in front on the left side but whiffed on his attempt to tuck it in. However, Andersen dove to get back in the play and knocked the puck across the line with his stick.