BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Jelani Simmons had 23 points in Southern Indiana's 69-57 win over Bowling Green on Saturday night.
Simmons shot 9 for 16, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Screaming Eagles (3-3). Gary Solomon scored 21 points while going 8 of 14 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
Chandler Turner led the way for the Falcons (2-4) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Sam Towns added 10 points for Bowling Green. In addition, Leon Ayers III had 10 points, four assists and two steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Owner of senior housing turns childhood home in Minnetonka into assisted-living facility
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Owner of senior housing turns childhood home in Minnetonka into assisted-living facility
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Owner of senior housing turns childhood home in Minnetonka into assisted-living facility
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Owner of senior housing turns childhood home in Minnetonka into assisted-living facility
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Okafor scores 27, Wichita State tops Tarleton 83-71
Gus Okafor's 27 points off of the bench sparked Wichita State to an 83-71 victory over Tarleton on Saturday night.
Sports
Frampton's 18 lead Western Kentucky over SC State 90-64
Luke Frampton scored 18 points as Western Kentucky beat South Carolina State 90-64 on Saturday night.
Sports
Illinois rips Northwestern, falls short in Big Ten West bid
Safety Sydney Brown returned a touchdown and an interception for scores and Illinois snapped a three-game losing streak with a 41-3 rout of Northwestern on Saturday.
Sports
Croswell's 13 lead Providence over Columbia 78-64
Ed Croswell scored 13 points as Providence beat Columbia 78-64 on Saturday night.
Sports
Boise State knocks off Utah Valley 87-69
Chibuzo Agbo's 20 points helped Boise State defeat Utah Valley 87-69 on Saturday night.