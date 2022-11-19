EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Jelani Simmons scored 21 points as Southern Indiana beat Loras 87-55 on Friday night.

Simmons was 9-of-12 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Screaming Eagles (2-2). Tyler Henry shot 6 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 19 points. Jacob Polakovich recorded eight points and finished 3 of 4 from the floor.

Declan Ciurlik led the way for the Duhawks (0-1) with 19 points and four steals. Loras also got 13 points from Ali Sabet. In addition, Tyler Bass had eight points, seven rebounds and three steals.

NEXT UP

Southern Indiana visits Saint Bonaventure in its next matchup on Tuesday.

