DENTON, Texas — Zachary Simmons and Javion Hamlet scored 13 points apiece as North Texas topped UTEP 74-65 on Saturday.
Rubin Jones and JJ Murray each added 11 points for the Mean Green (7-5, 3-1 Conference USA). James Reese chipped in 10.
Bryson Williams had 17 points for the Miners. Christian Agnew added 15 points. Souley Boum had 14 points.
North Texas defeated UTEP 63-33 on Friday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
