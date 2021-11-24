MARTIN, Tenn. — Darius Simmons had 18 points as UT-Martin romped past Carver Bible 103-43 on Wednesday.
KJ Simon and KK Curry added 16 points each for UT Martin (3-3). Simon also had eight rebounds, while Curry posted three blocks. Bernie Andre had 13 points.
Antwon Ferrell had 13 points for the Cougars. Sims Glenn added seven assists.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
