DENTON, Texas — Zachary Simmons had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Texas to a 79-53 win over Rice on Sunday.
James Reese had 12 points for North Texas (9-5, 5-1 Conference USA), which won its fourth straight game. Javion Hamlet added 12 points.
Max Fiedler had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (10-8, 4-6), whose losing streak stretched to five games.
North Texas defeated Rice 79-74 on Friday.
