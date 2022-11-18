Simley dominated statistically, but the Spartans needed a 33-yard field goal by Reid Remackel with 5 minutes, 22 seconds left to lock down a 17-16 victory over Rocori in the Class 4A football state semifinals Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Simley (11-1) had 374 total yards, led by senior running back Gavin Nelson's 167 rushing yards, and controlled the ball for 32:22. Rocori (9-3) managed just 123 total yards and had the ball for just 15:38