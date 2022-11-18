More from Star Tribune
Wild
Pack up for Iowa again? No, Shaw is in Minnesota for the season.
Mason Shaw, hampered by injuries and often shuttled between the NHL and the minors, was told last week by General Manager Bill Guerin that he'd be with the Wild for the rest of the season.
Minneapolis
City, developers hone plans for Minneapolis river project
New designs for the Upper Harbor Terminal along the river north of downtown include renderings of an 8,000-seat amphitheater that could open as soon as 2024.
High Schools
Spring Grove's late burst sinks Fertile-Beltrami in Nine-Man semis
Elijah Solum scored two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, helping the Lions return to the Prep Bowl.
Local
Education Department denied legal fees reimbursement in Feeding Our Future case
A judge rejected a bid by the Minnesota Department of Education to force Feeding Our Future to repay more than $500,000 that the state agency spent defending itself in a 2020 case.
Vikings
Cowboys' Lamb is latest big-play receiver Vikings will try to slow
The Vikings defense hasn't exactly been lights out against No. 1 receivers. Up next is Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb, who aligns everywhere and is a big play waiting to happen.