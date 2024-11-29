Silvia Pinal, an actress in Mexico's Golden Age of cinema, has died at 93

Over her 60-year career, Pinal appeared in movies with Mexican comics like Cantinflas and Tin Tan, heartthrobs like Pedro Infante, and starred in Luis Buñuel's 1961 film ''Viridiana.'' Pinal went on to appear in two other Buñuel films, ''The Exterminating Angel'' in 1962, and ''Simon of the Desert'' in 1965.