Silver Linings In A Warming World?

3 Day Weather Outlook For The Twin Cities

Here's the weather outlook through the first weekend of October, which looks unsettled with showers and storms, especially on Saturday. Lingering showers will be possible on Sunday, but it won't be too heavy.

Precipitation Outlook

The precipitation outlook from AM Saturday to midday Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday with pockets of locally heavy rain. There could be a few lingering showers on Sunday, but the heaviest will be east of us.

Precipitation Outlook

Rainfall amounts across the through through the weekend ahead looks heavy in a few spots, but it will all be dependent on where the storms develop. Some spots could see up to 1" of rain.

Drought Update For Minnesota

According to the US Drought Monitor, nearly 24% of the state is still considered to be in an extreme drought, those locations are located in the northern part of the state. Nearly 50% of the state is still under a severe drought (again, mainly up north) and about 76% percent of the state is in a moderate drought, which includes the Twin Cities.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since January 1st

Here's a look at the precipitation departure from average since January 1st across the region and note that most locations are still several inches below average, including the Twin Cities. The metro is still nearly -5.00" below average since January 1st, which is the 55th driest January 1st - September 30th on record. Meanwhile, Wausau, WI is nearly +9.60" above average precipitation for the year and is sitting at their 3rd wettest start to any year on record.

Saturday Weather Outlook

Saturday will still be unsettled with a few showers and storms developing across the area, some of which could produce locally heavy rainfall, but it won't be very widespread. Note that temps will be a little cooler in the lower 70s, but this will still be nearly +5F to +10F above average for early October.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

Weather conditions on Saturday will be a bit unsettled through the day with spotty showers and storms passing through the region. Temps will start in the mid 60s and will top out in the lower 70s. WNW winds will develop with gusts approaching 10-15mph at times.

Weather Outlook For Saturday

Highs on Saturday will be nearly +5F to +10F above average with readings warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the state. There will also be lingering showers and storms for some locations with pockets of locally heavy rainfall.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook through the first full week of October looks warmer than average by nearly +10F with highs warming into the lower 70s through Thursday. After lingering shower and thunderstorm chances on Saturday and Sunday, much of the week ahead will be dry and mild.

7 Day Weather Outlook

Dry and mostly sunny weather continues through midweek with highs running well above average. Showers and storms arrive late week and potentially into the weekend.

Fall Color Tracker

According to the MN DNR, much of the state is already experiencing minor changes in the fall color. Keep in mind that much of the summer was hot and dry, so some of the color won't be as vibrant this year. With that being said, there are already spots across the northern part of the state that are at peak color right now! See the latest update from the MN DNR HERE:

Fall Color Depends on Weather

Ever wonder why some years, fall color is so vibrant vs some years, fall color tends to be a bit more dull? Val Cervenka, Coordinator from the DNR Forest Health Program, shares how the weather can play a roll in those fall colors. Due to the hot and dry summer that most of experienced, it is likely that fall foliage could be less impressive this year with more tans, bronzes and auburns.

Typical Peak Dates For Fall Color

According to the MN DNR, fall colors typically start to peak across the northern part of the state in mid/late September. Peak color typically arrives in central and southern Minnesota late September and into early/mid October. Note that over the next several weeks, you'll notice some big changes in the landscape as we head deeper into fall.

"A world first: Ocean drone captures video from inside a hurricane"

"NOAA and Saildrone are collecting scientific data from inside Hurricane Sam. Saildrone Inc. and the NOAA have released the first video footage gathered by an uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) from inside a major hurricane barreling across the Atlantic Ocean. The Saildrone Explorer SD 1045 was directed into the midst of Hurricane Sam, a category 4 hurricane, which is currently on a path that fortunately will miss the U.S. east coast.SD1045 is battling 50 foot waves and winds of over 120 mph to collect critical scientific data and, in the process, is giving us a completely new view of one of earth's most destructive forces. Equipped with a specially designed "hurricane wing," enabling it to operate in extreme wind conditions, SD 1045 is braving Hurricane Sam in the open ocean, collecting real-time observations for numerical hurricane prediction models, which are expected to yield new insights into how large and destructive tropical cyclones grow and intensify. "Saildrone is going where no research vessel has ever ventured, sailing right into the eye of the hurricane, gathering data that will transform our understanding of these powerful storms," said Richard Jenkins, Saildrone founder and CEO. "After conquering the Arctic and Southern Ocean, hurricanes were the last frontier for Saildrone survivability. We are proud to have engineered a vehicle capable of operating in the most extreme weather conditions on earth."

See more from NOAA HERE:

Active Tropics Continue

We're past the official peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season, but things are still quite active with Hurricane Sam. Hurricane Sam and Tropical Storm Victor active in the basin.

Tracking Sam in the Atlantic

Here is a look at Hurricane Sam from PM Saturday when it was a category 4 storm with 150mph winds southeast of Bermuda. Thankfully, Sam will stay east of Bermuda, but gusty winds and a rough surf have prompted Tropical Storm Warnings to be posted for Bermuda.

Tracking Sam in the Atlantic

The latest track on Sam shows it lifting northeast as it gradually weakens through early next week.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer than average temps in the eastern half of the nation with cooler than average temps across the western US.

Silver Linings In A Warming World?

By Paul Douglas

The October outlook is a guilty pleasure - at least for me. NOAA's models predict an October significantly warmer than average. Long range guidance hints at a milder winter for most of the USA. Summer warmth seeped into September, and I'm just not buying the hand-waving forecasts of a Polar Vortex Winter. We will experience cold fronts and a few subzero slaps, but once again the upcoming winter may be a faint echo of the pioneer winters of the 1970s.

I feel guilty about letting out a sigh of relief, knowing it's another symptom of background warming, but my therapist will have a field day with this.

Today looks wetter than earlier thought with steady rain, as a slow moving disturbance passes overhead. We are stuck in a drought, so no whining about weekend puddles.

The sun peeks out Sunday and more 70s arrive next week with a weather pattern resembling early September, not early October.

There are silver linings to a warmer world, but far more negatives. Less ferocious winters? I'm OK with that.

Extended Forecast

SATURDAY:Rain likely, few T-storms Winds: NW 5-10. High: 70.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with isolated t-storms. Winds: NNW 5. Low: 58.

SUNDAY:Some sun. Good day for a run. Winds: NW 8-13. High: 72.

MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 54. High: 70.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Winds: E 7-12. Wake-up: 52. High: 71.

WEDNESDAY: What October? Mild sun. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 53. High: 73.

THURSDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 56. High: 76.

FRIDAY: Holding pattern continues. Some sun. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 57. High: 78.

This Day in Weather History

October 2nd

1953: A record high of 90 for the St. Cloud area is recorded in 1953 (and later tied in 1992). Minneapolis also sets a record that same day in 1953 with a high of 89 degrees.

1849: Persistent rain at Ft. Snelling accumulates to 4 inches in one and a half days.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

October 2nd

Average High: 65F(Record: 89F set in 1953)

Average Low: 45F (Record: 22Fset in 1974)

Record Rainfall: 2.18" set in 2017

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 15th

Sunrise: 7:12am

Sunset: 6:51pm

Hours of Daylight: ~11hours & 38minutes

Daylight LOSTsinceyesterday: ~ 3 minute & 5 seconds

Daylight LOSTsince SummerSolstice (June 20th): ~3 Hour & 59 Minutes

Moon Phase for October 2nd at Midnight

3.2 Days Before New Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"Moon and Venus in October 2021 - The brightest planet, Venus, has been in the west after sunset for some months. Now, one of northern summer's most beloved stars,AntaresinScorpius, is near Venus in the western twilight. And, beginning around October 7, 2021 – or perhaps more realistically for Northern Hemisphere viewers, October 8 – you will see the young moon return to the evening sky to sweep past Venus over several evenings. Their exact conjunction will take place on October 9 around 19 UTC. That's when Venus and the moon will have the sameright ascension(comparable to earthly longitude) on the sky's dome. But don't let that date or time worry you. Watch for the moon and Venus on all of these evenings. Just be sure to catch them soon after sunset. They'll quickly follow the sun below the western horizon."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

National High Temps Saturday

The weather outlook on Saturday shows warmer than average temps east of the Mississippi River with temps running nearly +10F above average. Scattered showers and storms will be found across the Central US with pockets of heavy rain.

National Weather Outlook

The national weather outlook through the weekend keeps unsettled weather in the Central US on Saturday and then shifts east on Sunday. Areas of heavy rainfall will be possible, but severe storms will be minimal.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center heavier precipitation potential will be found in the eastern half of the country and especially along the east coast, where some 2" to 4" tallies can't be ruled out. Also note that there appears to be a chance of precipitation across parts of the Western US, which will be very welcomed.

Climate Stories

"Children Born Today Are in For a Life Full of Natural Disasters, Unless We Act Now"

"Younger generations are going to grow up in a very different world to that of their parents – and through no fault of their own. Compared to babies born in 1960, a series of new models suggests children born after 2010 will experience four times as many extreme climate events in their lifetimes on average, and that's only if we keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a threshold that is approaching all too fast. A recentreportfrom the United Nations already puts the world on track to warm 2.7 degrees by the end of the century, and according to the new models, that extra degree or so will be exponentially disastrous. If the world warms by 3 degrees Celsius come 2100, the authors predict the average 6-year-old will experience twice as many wildfires and cyclones, three times as many river floods, four times as many crop failures, five times as many droughts, and 36 times as many heatwaves as early Gen X-ers. "Our results highlight a severe threat to the safety of young generations and call for drastic emission reductions to safeguard their future," the authorswrite."

See more from Science Alert HERE:

"Cutting methane should be a key Cop26 aim, research suggests"

"Oil and gas producers could reduce emissions at low cost or even at a profit by staunching leaks, says thinktank. Sharp cuts in methane from leaking gas drilling platforms and production sites could play a major role in the greenhouse gas emissions reductions necessary to fulfil theParis climate agreement, and should be a key aim for theCop26 UN climate talks, new research suggests. Cutting global emissions of methane by 40% by 2030 is achievable, with most cuts possible at low cost or even at a profit for companies such as oil and gas producers. It would make up for much of the shortfall in emissions reductions plans from national governments,according to the Energy Transitions Commission thinktank. Ahead of Cop26, senior UN and UK officials haveprivately conceded that the top aim of the conference– for all countries to formulate plans callednationally determined contributions (NDCs), that would add up to a global 45% cut in emissions by 2030 – will not be met."

See more from the Guardian HERE:

"How A Hurricane Destroys Its Own Eye To Grow Even Larger"

"Hurricanes are some of the largest and most powerful storms on Earth. But even a beefy and formidable hurricane begins life as a pretty small system. Hurricanes like Larry and Sam—two powerful Atlantic storms we've seen in the past month—can grow by destroying their inner core and building anew. We're watching Hurricane Sam as it lumbers across the central Atlantic Ocean this week. The hurricane grew quite powerful over the weekend,peaking on Sundaywith maximum winds of about 150 mph—and there's a good chance it grew even stronger than that between Hurricane Hunter missions into the storm. The system's impressive appearance quickly faltered, though, and Hurricane Sam went from picturesque to ragged in just a couple of hours on Sunday night. The storm's maximum winds fell to about 120 mph not long after the storm lost its luster on satellite."

See more from Forbes HERE:

