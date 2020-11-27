Mars was once home to seas and oceans, and perhaps even life. But our neighboring world has long since dried up and its atmosphere has been blown away, while most activity beneath its surface has long ceased. It’s a dead planet.

Or is it?

Previous research has hinted at volcanic eruptions on Mars 2.5 million years ago. But a new paper suggests an eruption occurred as recently as 53,000 years ago in a region called Cerberus Fossae, which would be the youngest known volcanic eruption on Mars. That drives home the prospect that beneath its rusty surface pocked with gigantic volcanoes that have gone silent, some volcanism still erupts to the surface at rare intervals.

“If this deposit is of volcanic origin then the Cerberus Fossae region may not be extinct and Mars may still be volcanically active today,” scientists at the University of Arizona and Smithsonian Institution wrote in their paper, which was posted online ahead of peer review.

The site of the potential eruption, seen in images from Martian orbit, is near a large volcano called Elysium Mons. It is about 1,000 miles east of NASA’s stationary InSight lander, which touched down on Mars in 2018 to study tectonic activity on the red planet.

Appearing like a crack in the surface, the feature looks like a recent fissure eruption, where subsurface volcanic activity has caused superheated volcanic ash and dust to burst through the surface. It is similar to deposits caused by pyroclastic eruptions that scientists have spotted on the moon, Mercury and Earth.

A photo provided by NASA shows an infrared image mosaic of the Elysium Mons volcano taken by the Mars Odyssey spacecraft in 2001. Not thought to be volcanically active, Mars may have experienced an eruption just 53,000 years ago.

Originating from magma deep beneath the surface, the eruption would have reached a height of several miles before falling back to the ground. The amount of material is estimated at 100 times less than the eruption of Mount St. Helens in 1980, said Steven Anderson, an earth sciences professor at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, who was not involved in the paper. It is the presence of darker material here, coupled with its symmetrical appearance around the fissure, that hints at an eruption.

By counting the number of craters visible around the feature and in the deposit itself, which is roughly 6 miles across, the team dates the potential eruption to anywhere from 53,000 to 210,000 years ago. This would by far be the youngest known volcanic eruption on Mars.

“I think it’s pretty compelling,” Anderson said.

If it holds up to scrutiny, the discovery would have large implications for Mars. In geological terms, 53,000 years is the blink of an eye, suggesting Mars might still be volcanically active. It could also have big implications for the search for life on Mars.

Such volcanic activity could melt subsurface ice, providing a potential habitable environment for living things. “To have life, you need energy, carbon, water and nutrients,” Anderson said. “And a volcanic system provides all of those.”