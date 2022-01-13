Top teams in the metro area are getting themselves prepared for postseason play, which gives high school writers Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque a good reason to weigh in on some high school hockey winning streaks and break down what's been happening at Minnehaha Aacdemy — the alma mater of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Suggs. The Redhawks are under .500 this season and just lost by 34 points to one of the state's current best teams.
They also look at this week's batch of college signings.
Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
