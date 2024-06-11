Where and when will you next sneeze? Or burp? Chances are you don't know. Life is chaotic and random. So it is with the atmosphere.

Even with a constellation of 160 $10 million NOAA Doppler radars, weather balloons, fleets of weather satellites and supercomputers, we can't tell you precisely what time a tornado will spin up. All we can do is tell you when conditions are ripe, when some or all of the ingredients necessary for these dark, fearsome whirlwinds exist. Wednesday will be one of those days.

Strong instability, wind shear and low-level moisture will combine to create a ripe environment for spinning "supercell" thunderstorms capable of large hail and isolated tornadoes. Stay alert and (always) have a Plan B.

We dry out Thursday; Friday looks sunny and dry. More thunderstorms slosh into southern Minnesota on Saturday, but Sunday looks sunnier and drier with highs near 90F early next week.

Sunset will be 9 p.m. or later from Wednesday through July 9. Supersized daylight is here!