JOTTINGS

• The Vikings are tied for the 10th-hardest 2020 NFL schedule based on 2019 winning percentages. Their 2020 opponents went 131-123-2 (.516) in 2019. The Lions have the NFC North’s toughest schedule, tied for fifth overall, at 134-121-1 (.525).

• Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi on the recruiting trail: “It’s definitely exciting. I think it has been different and you have to adapt. Coach [P.J.] Fleck has put together an elite plan, and then obviously the recruiting staff, we’re following it. Working the phones, working the video chats, the FaceTimes and the Zooms, everything we’re allowed to do. We’ve had some real positive results.”

• Baseball America, naming the Twins’ best draft picks of the past decade, called a tie between two Puerto Ricans, Jose Berrios (supplemental first round pick in 2011) and Eddie Rosario (fourth round in 2010).

• Former Twins slugger Byung-Ho Park is off to a great start for the Kiwoom Heroes in South Korea, hitting .375 with two homers, five RBI and four runs scored in four games. Teammate Taylor Motter, another ex-Twin, is hitting .200 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in four games.

• The Spokane (Wash.) Spokesman-Review reported DeLaSalle standout Jalen Suggs will now headline the highest ranked recruiting class in Gonzaga basketball history, at No. 11 in the nation, according to 247 Sports. Suggs is also the highest-rated recruit that Gonzaga coach Mark Few has ever signed.

• Former Gophers football coach Jerry Kill told SB Nation that it wasn’t easy to leave Virginia Tech to become the offensive coordinator at Texas Christian, but his friendship with Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson made the difference, saying: “It gives me the chance to finish out my career with my best friend. I know him better than anybody does — he knows my positives and negatives and I know his.”