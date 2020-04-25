JOTTINGS

• The Vikings drafted Louisiana State wideout Justin Jefferson in the first round and, interestingly, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron just hired former Vikings offensive coordinator Scott Linehan to be his passing game coordinator. Linehan was out of coaching last year after serving as Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator from 2015 to ’18.

• Now that Lane Kiffin has taken over as coach at Ole Miss, the Bloomington Jefferson alum has made his father and former Vikings assistant Monte Kiffin a player personnel assistant. He also gave former Vikings tackle Phil Loadholt the same title.

• Twins President Dave St. Peter said that while the team weathers the financial fallout from the start of the 2020 season delayed by COVID-19, he feels like the club is on solid ground. “Certainly from a Twins perspective we feel that our financial situation in this market in Minnesota is better than a lot of clubs,” he said. “We feel very blessed to have the support we have not only from our ownership but from our fanbase.”

• Chet Holmgren, the rising basketball star out of Minnehaha Academy, is now the No. 2 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2021, according to 247 Sports. Recruiting experts give the Gophers the clear edge in landing Holmgren.

• The 10-team Korean Baseball Organization League starts play May 5, and Byung Ho Park isn’t the only ex-Twin playing. Utility player Taylor Motter will play with Park for the Kiwoom Heroes. Motter played nine games for the Twins in 2018. Drew Rucinski, who pitched in two games with the Twins in 2017, is with the NC Dinos.