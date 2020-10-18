More from Star Tribune
Souhan: Sid was a true original, and he was ours
In a profession that at least pretends to value objectivity and professional distance, Sid Hartman was a fan who owned valuable real estate in the region's biggest newspaper.
Sports
Legendary columnist Sid Hartman dies at 100
Sid Hartman created a rags-to-riches story unlike any his hometown has seen, working his way from the very bottom of the newspaper industry to becoming one of the most influential members in his profession.
Vikings
Hughes' injury leaves rookie cornerbacks further exposed
A neck injury to Mike Hughes on Sunday meant three Vikings rookie cornerbacks had to try to contain Matt Ryan and the Falcons.
Vikings
Souhan: Far from a cure, Cousins is what ails the Vikings
On Sunday vs. Atlanta, the Vikings produced the kind of performance that gets coaches fired and quarterbacks benched.
Vikings
Throwing it away: Interceptions sink Vikings again in loss to Falcons
Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions before the end of the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Vikings limped into the bye week with a 40-23 loss to previously winless Atlanta