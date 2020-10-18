VideoVideo (21:44): Patrick Reusse talked with Sid Hartman about his many close personal friends in the sports world.

VideoVideo (11:50): Sid Hartman on his early years: Patrick Reusse talks with Sid about memories of Minneapolis in the early 1900s.

VideoVideo (11:54): Sid Hartman on the early days of Minnesota sports: Patrick Reusse talks with Sid about the early days of baseball and football in Minnesota.

VideoVideo (09:42): Sid Hartman on the Vikings: Patrick Reusse talks with Sid about the formative years of the Minnesota Vikings.

VideoVideo (06:49): Sid Hartman on the Twins: Patrick Reusse talks with Sid about the coming of age of the Minnesota Twins.

VideoVideo (14:12): Sid Hartman on the Gophers: Patrick Reusse talks with Sid about his years covering the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

VideoVideo (11:43): Sid Hartman on early Minnesota basketball: Patrick Reusse talk with Sid about his close ties to the history of basketball in Minnesota.

VideoVideo (07:22): Sid Hartman on stadiums: Patrick Reusse talks with Sid about the construction of Minnesota's greatest sports stadiums.

VideoVideo (07:50): Sid Hartman on WCCO Radio work: Patrick Reusse talks with Sid about his time at WCCO radio.