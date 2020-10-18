More from Star Tribune
Rivers throw 3 TD passes as Colts rally past Bengals 31-27
Philip Rivers never flinched with the Indianapolis Colts facing a 21-0 first-half deficit Sunday.
Tributes pour in honoring the late Sid Hartman
As news of Sid Hartman's death spread around the sports world and beyond on Sunday, tributes to the 100-year-old sports columnist flooded Twitter.
Steelers stay perfect, blow out Mayfield, Browns 38-7
One by one the dominos toppled.
Henry, Titans rally past Texans 42-36 in OT, remain unbeaten
Expectations for Derrick Henry already are pretty high, with his history of mighty stiff arms and long touchdown runs.
Sid Hartman: Remembering his life covering Minnesota sports
Fellow Star Tribune sports columnist Patrick Reusse sat down with the legendary Sid Hartman to talk about his memories of all things Minnesota sports.