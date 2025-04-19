Siakam, Haliburton help Pacers race past Bucks 117-98 for a 1-0 lead in 1st-round playoff series

INDIANAPOLIS — Pascal Siakam kept it simple Saturday. He got to his spots, hit his shots and made the plays.
The three-time All-Star finished with 25 points and seven rebounds while Tyrese Haliburton added 10 points and 12 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98 for a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference best-of-seven first-round series.
''It's just playing the game the way it's supposed to be played — not a lot of thinking, just play the game,'' Siakam said after going 10 of 15 from the field. ''I think as long as we play the right way and we get the shots we're supposed to get and we want to get, that's what's important.''
Siakam took full advantage of the festive atmosphere as Indiana hosted its first series opener since 2014.
Team officials handed out gold T-shirts that lit up Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans repeatedly counted the seconds it took for two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to shoot free throws and heckled Bucks forward Bobby Portis. And they roared with delight when WNBA star Caitlin Clark and others appeared on the video board.
But what they wanted — and needed most — was a fast start.
''The series is one-seventh over, and Game 2 will be monumentally more difficult than this one,'' Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said, referring to Tuesday's game. ''Everybody on our team has got to be armed and dangerous. Striking the right balance is everything for our team.''
The Pacers certainly were balanced.