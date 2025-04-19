Si Woo Kim leads by 1 at Hilton Head with Justin Thomas lurking

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Si Woo Kim didn't make a bogey until the final hole Saturday at Harbour Town. By then he had played well enough that he still posted a 5-under 66 and wound up with a one-shot lead at the RBC Heritage.
Kim birdied the opening two holes to immediately catch 36-hole leader Justin Thomas and, right when he began to pull away, the 29-year-old South Korean came up short on the par-4 closing hole and made bogey.
''I played great — only missed the last hole, so that's not a big deal,'' Kim said. ''So I play pretty much 35 holes really decent. So I'm not going to worry about the last hole for tomorrow. I'm in good position. I've been playing good.''
He was at 15-under 198, one shot ahead of Andrew Novak (66) and Thomas, who had a most interesting day that ended with a 15-foot birdie for a 69.
Thomas was assessed a one-shot penalty from a waste area on the par-5 second hole when he notified a rules official that his ball moved a fraction while he was removing some loose gravel around it.
Then on the 11th hole, he tried to splash out of some shallow water in a hazard and muddied his shirt and face. The ball moved 15 yards.
''That didn't seem worth it,'' Thomas said, loud enough for the gallery to hear and to laugh.
It ended happily enough. Thomas, seeking his first PGA Tour victory in nearly three years, was trailing by three shots on the 18th tee and left the green only one shot behind.